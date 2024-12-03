Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $348,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.37. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $391,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,237.61. This represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,565,850 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

