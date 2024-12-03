Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in LKQ by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,623 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in LKQ by 18.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LKQ by 36.8% in the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 202,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,401,000 after buying an additional 54,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ opened at $39.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $35.57 and a 1 year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

