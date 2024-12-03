Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,181 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its position in Procore Technologies by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,243,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,762,000 after buying an additional 1,609,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the third quarter worth $88,572,000. XN LP raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 101.1% during the second quarter. XN LP now owns 2,808,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,812 shares during the last quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 493.3% in the third quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 1,438,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Procore Technologies by 1,016.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 832,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, sold 12,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $876,633.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,284,989 shares in the company, valued at $162,325,618.56. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $1,061,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,314,740. The trade was a 16.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,553 shares of company stock worth $7,933,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

PCOR stock opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.42 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 6.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCOR shares. UBS Group started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PCOR

About Procore Technologies

(Free Report)

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.