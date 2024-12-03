Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Director Erik J. Anderson Sells 506,283 Shares

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 506,283 shares of Solid Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $642,979.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,273.59. The trade was a 72.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Solid Power Stock Up 1.7 %

Solid Power stock opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.48. Solid Power, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $212.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solid Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solid Power during the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Solid Power by 268.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 200,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Solid Power by 27.5% in the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 2,379,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 513,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solid Power by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,209 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLDP shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Solid Power in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company.

Solid Power Company Profile

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

