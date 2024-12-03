Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 58.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 167.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.26, for a total transaction of $1,914,059.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,426.58. The trade was a 51.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FN. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays started coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.14.

Fabrinet Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FN opened at $233.98 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $278.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.05 and its 200 day moving average is $238.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $804.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.24 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

