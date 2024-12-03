West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth $218,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,886,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 19.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Stock Down 4.7 %

WFG opened at $94.33 on Tuesday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $72.56 and a 52-week high of $102.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.23 and a beta of 1.19.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -74.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFG shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

