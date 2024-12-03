H Lynn Moore, Jr. Sells 3,250 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.41, for a total value of $2,052,082.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,355,750. The trade was a 4.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $625.40 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.80 and a twelve month high of $637.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $600.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $558.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 329.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

