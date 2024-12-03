Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) COO Jeff A. Zadoks Sells 28,969 Shares of Stock

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POSTGet Free Report) COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $3,475,121.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,131,848.48. The trade was a 29.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:POST opened at $120.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day moving average of $110.57. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.17 and a 52 week high of $121.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36.

POST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Post presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Post by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,237,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,863,000 after buying an additional 419,945 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Post by 21.0% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,405,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,663,000 after acquiring an additional 244,221 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter valued at $23,089,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Post by 901.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 179,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after purchasing an additional 161,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Post by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,709,000 after purchasing an additional 152,791 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

