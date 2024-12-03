Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel Sells 60,000 Shares

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at $17,823,783.53. The trade was a 10.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Hessekiel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 1st, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total value of $1,706,500.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $659,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $35.59 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

EXEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 27,102,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,993,000 after acquiring an additional 424,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Exelixis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,163,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,714,000 after purchasing an additional 61,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,763,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,021 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,137,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,434,000 after purchasing an additional 349,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,425,000 after buying an additional 370,199 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

