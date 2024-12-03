Steven I. Sarowitz Sells 10,237 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 10,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $2,150,793.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,214,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,885,561.50. This trade represents a 0.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Paylocity Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $209.46 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $129.94 and a 1-year high of $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.51.

PCTY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paylocity from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paylocity from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 16,397.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the first quarter worth about $729,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Paylocity by 128.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $842,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Paylocity by 82,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers payroll software solution for global payroll, expense management, tax services, on demand payment, and garnishment managed services; and time and labor management software for time and attendance, scheduling, and time collection.

