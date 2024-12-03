MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Major Shareholder Timothy Nguyen Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $931,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,688,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,822,087.52. This represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Timothy Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MeridianLink alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, Timothy Nguyen sold 1,701 shares of MeridianLink stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $39,208.05.

On Monday, November 25th, Timothy Nguyen sold 10,776 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $248,063.52.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of MeridianLink stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00.

MeridianLink Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MLNK opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day moving average is $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. MeridianLink, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.49 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLNK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their price target on MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised shares of MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MLNK

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MeridianLink in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 10.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeridianLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeridianLink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.