Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) CFO Sells 6,982 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Correia sold 6,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $630,963.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,087,577.03. The trade was a 3.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Richard Correia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MoneyLion alerts:

On Wednesday, November 27th, Richard Correia sold 6,410 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $571,964.30.

On Thursday, November 7th, Richard Correia sold 5,296 shares of MoneyLion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $317,760.00.

MoneyLion Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of ML stock opened at $86.89 on Tuesday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average of $62.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 397.45 and a beta of 2.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Capmk raised MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on MoneyLion from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ML

Institutional Trading of MoneyLion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MoneyLion by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MoneyLion by 154.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MoneyLion

(Get Free Report)

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.