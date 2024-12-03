PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) CEO Reza Zadno Sells 26,420 Shares

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $2,584,668.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,529,668.55. This represents a 12.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Reza Zadno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 20th, Reza Zadno sold 26,420 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $2,445,699.40.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Reza Zadno sold 288,461 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $26,249,951.00.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRCT opened at $96.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.97. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $103.81.

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2,492.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.