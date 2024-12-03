Bridgewater Associates LP Has $348,000 Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 94.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 61,599 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Crown by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 156.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Crown in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Crown by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $92.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 114.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Crown had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 24.57%. Research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 123.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This represents a 7.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $725,475.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,524,572.94. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,399 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

