Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,399 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 280.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,976,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,168 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 6,647,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517,755 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,852,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042,060 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in KeyCorp by 164.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,660,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 279.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,788,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,452,000 after buying an additional 2,790,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KEY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.26.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $19.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,911.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total transaction of $154,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,988.96. This trade represents a 19.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 15,011 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $294,065.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 234,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,595,461.38. This represents a 6.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

