Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) CEO James Ralph Scapa Sells 13,000 Shares

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $1,373,970.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,167,216.05. The trade was a 8.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Ralph Scapa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total value of $1,333,670.00.

On Monday, September 30th, James Ralph Scapa sold 13,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $1,236,300.00.

Shares of Altair Engineering stock opened at $105.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.07 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.51, a PEG ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Altair Engineering by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Altair Engineering by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALTR. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

