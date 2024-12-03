ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Short Interest Update

ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 703,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACIW shares. DA Davidson downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stephens downgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACIW. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 16,418 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 811.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 155,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 138,447 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 427,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,942,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NASDAQ ACIW opened at $57.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.19. ACI Worldwide has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $59.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a solution to process credit, debit, and prepaid card transactions, deliver digital innovation, and fraud prevention; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
