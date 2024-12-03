First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHN. Stephens upped their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

NYSE FHN opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. The trade was a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. This represents a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC grew its position in First Horizon by 0.8% in the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 7.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 11,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 2.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 29,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

