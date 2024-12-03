Critical Contrast: Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) and Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Ajinomoto, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ajinomoto 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica 17.41% 30.78% 12.65% Ajinomoto 6.07% 10.40% 5.07%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Ajinomoto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and Ajinomoto”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica $2.25 billion N/A $421.25 million $2.00 25.81 Ajinomoto $9.97 billion 2.17 $601.14 million $1.19 35.83

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ajinomoto, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ajinomoto has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica beats Ajinomoto on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

(Get Free Report)

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis. The company also develops CARBAGLU for hyperammonemia due to NAGS deficiency; QARZIBA, an apeiron for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma patients with a partial response at the chemotherapeutical through myeloablative therapy and stem cell transplantation, and relapsed or refractory neuroblastoma. In addition, it offers SYLVANT for the treatment of idiopathic multicentric Castleman diseases; REAGILA for Schizophrenia; and ELIGARD for hormone-dependent prostate cancer, as well as CAPHOSOL, a medical device for treatment of oral mucositis due to chemo and radiation therapy. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. operates as a subsidiary of Rossini S.à R.L.

About Ajinomoto

(Get Free Report)

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup and YumYum names; coffee beverages under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM brand products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten brand products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea servers, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products under the AJINOMOTO FRESH FROZEN, Bernardi, FRED’S, Golden Tiger, José Olé, LingLing, POSADA, and TAI PEI brands. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids for applications in various industries, such as pharmaceuticals and foods; contract development and manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, aseptic fill finish services, etc.; personal care ingredients; and medical foods, crop services, etc. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages; fundamental foods under the Glyna and Amino Aile names; sports nutrition supplements under the amino VITAL brand; and functional materials, such as activated carbon, release paper, etc. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.