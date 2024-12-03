Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO) vs. ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Aerogrow International (OTCMKTS:AERO – Get Free Report) and ZKH Group (NYSE:ZKH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aerogrow International and ZKH Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aerogrow International $39.21 million 2.81 $60,000.00 $0.28 11.46 ZKH Group $1.23 billion 0.36 -$43.00 million ($0.35) -9.83

Aerogrow International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZKH Group. ZKH Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerogrow International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

9.5% of ZKH Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of Aerogrow International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Aerogrow International and ZKH Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aerogrow International 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZKH Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

ZKH Group has a consensus target price of $12.65, indicating a potential upside of 267.73%. Given ZKH Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ZKH Group is more favorable than Aerogrow International.

Profitability

This table compares Aerogrow International and ZKH Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aerogrow International N/A N/A N/A ZKH Group -2.47% -6.86% -3.11%

Summary

Aerogrow International beats ZKH Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aerogrow International

AeroGrow International, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, direct-selling, and wholesale of indoor garden systems to consumers and retailers worldwide. The company's principal products include indoor gardens and proprietary seed pod kits that allow consumers to grow vegetables, such as tomatoes, chili peppers, and salad greens; fresh herbs comprising cilantro, chives, basil, dill, oregano, and mint; and flowers, which comprise petunias, snapdragons, geraniums, and vinca. It also provides grow lights and a patented nutrient formula, as well as various cooking, gardening, and decor accessories. The company offers its in-home garden systems under the AeroGardens name. Its products are used in the gardening, cooking, healthy eating, and home and office dÃ©cor markets. The company also provides its products through online and in-store retail distribution, as well as through direct-to-consumer sales channels. AeroGrow International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. AeroGrow International, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of SMG Growing Media, Inc.

About ZKH Group

ZKH Group Limited develops and operates a maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products trading and service platform that offers spare parts, chemicals, manufacturing parts, general consumables, and office supplies in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides MRO procurement and management services; digitalized MRO procurement solutions; and logistics and warehousing services. It also engages in the production and sale of intelligent warehousing equipment. ZKH Group Limited was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

