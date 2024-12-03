Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI) versus American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI) Head to Head Analysis

Energy (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Free Report) and American Lithium (NASDAQ:AMLI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Energy and American Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy N/A N/A N/A American Lithium N/A -17.25% -16.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Energy and American Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 American Lithium 0 0 1 1 3.50

Valuation and Earnings

American Lithium has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential upside of 385.07%. Given American Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Lithium is more favorable than Energy.

This table compares Energy and American Lithium”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Lithium N/A N/A -$29.55 million ($0.10) -6.70

Volatility and Risk

Energy has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Lithium has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.7% of American Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

American Lithium beats Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy

Energy Holdings, Inc. intends to provide photovoltaic (PV) solar and energy storage solutions. It focuses on providing services related to sustainable clean energy products that include design, project development, sales and lease, engineering, procurement, manufacture, assembly and construction services, energy system incentives, and operations and maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Modern Cinema Group, Inc. and changed its name to Energy Holdings, Inc. in February 2022. Energy Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Lithium Project located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

