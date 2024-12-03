Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CJR.B

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$20.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.03, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$0.10 and a 1 year high of C$1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.19.

(Get Free Report

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.