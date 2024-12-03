Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Albany International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $85.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.51 and a 200-day moving average of $84.32. Albany International has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $99.41.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albany International

In other news, VP Joseph M. Gaug bought 1,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.24 per share, with a total value of $71,240.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,215.64. This represents a 17.21 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen bought 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.26 per share, with a total value of $74,823.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,657.62. The trade was a 14.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $245,813 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albany International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the first quarter valued at about $1,570,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 27.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albany International by 18.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Albany International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 10.0% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

