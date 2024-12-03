Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.83.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Rent the Runway from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Rent the Runway stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Rent the Runway has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $41.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.61.

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($4.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.86) by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($8.00) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rent the Runway will post -19.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 6,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,880. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,587 shares of company stock valued at $125,467 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RENT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $308,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rent the Runway in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

