Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Stagwell from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Stagwell from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell
Stagwell Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:STGW opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Stagwell has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $8.18.
About Stagwell
Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled communications, research, and media technology, cookie-less data platforms for advance targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.
