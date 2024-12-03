Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. TD Securities lowered Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.05.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 22,396.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,429,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396,013 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 81.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,538,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,507,000 after buying an additional 5,613,320 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 32,791.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,440,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,891 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,236.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,610,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 39.3% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,416,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $257,831,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

