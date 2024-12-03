Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.36.

BRKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research cut Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bruker from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Bruker alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bruker

Insider Transactions at Bruker

Institutional Trading of Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.14 per share, for a total transaction of $5,014,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. This trade represents a 0.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 350.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a 1 year low of $48.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.91.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.41%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.