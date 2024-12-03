The Goldman Sachs Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Stock

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FLYW. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flywire from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Get Flywire alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLYW

Flywire Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of FLYW opened at $23.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 151.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.79. Flywire has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $66,193.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 473,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,198,846.88. This represents a 0.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total transaction of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares in the company, valued at $10,674,730.80. The trade was a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,663 shares of company stock worth $149,957 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flywire by 125.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,284,000 after buying an additional 6,519,598 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Flywire by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,408,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,199,000 after acquiring an additional 326,120 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Flywire by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,226,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Flywire by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,930,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,038,000 after acquiring an additional 145,894 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,799,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after purchasing an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

(Get Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.