AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) Short Interest Up 10.1% in November

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,600 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the October 31st total of 462,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of AFC Gamma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AFC Gamma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AFC Gamma from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AFC Gamma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in AFC Gamma by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 519,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 85,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 257.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in AFC Gamma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AFC Gamma by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AFC Gamma by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AFCG opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.26 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.05. AFC Gamma has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $13.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.52%. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 330.00%.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

