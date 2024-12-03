AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the October 31st total of 37,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGM Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AGM Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AGMH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Get AGM Group alerts:

AGM Group Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of AGM Group stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. AGM Group has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $2.20.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.