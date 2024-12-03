Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 37,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.
ALLO opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
