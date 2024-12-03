Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Short Interest Down 5.4% in November

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,050,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 31st total of 37,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ALLO

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 486,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 8,162 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 429.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Up 2.8 %

ALLO opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.84. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Featured Stories

