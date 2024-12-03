Short Interest in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Rises By 8.3%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance
Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.
About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1
