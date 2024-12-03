Short Interest in Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW) Rises By 8.3%

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 (NASDAQ:ALCYW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Price Performance

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 stock opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

Get Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 alerts:

About Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1, a special purpose acquisition company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It plans to focus on companies acquiring, processing, analysing, and utilizing data acquired from various systems and sources.

Receive News & Ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alchemy Investments Acquisition Corp 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.