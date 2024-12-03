Head to Head Review: Maplebear (CART) vs. The Competition

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Maplebear to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maplebear and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maplebear 13.37% 13.78% 10.51% Maplebear Competitors -15.31% -159.06% -4.11%

Volatility & Risk

Maplebear has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maplebear’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

63.1% of Maplebear shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 36.0% of Maplebear shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Maplebear and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Maplebear $3.04 billion -$1.62 billion 29.20 Maplebear Competitors $19.90 billion $456.28 million 8.92

Maplebear’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear. Maplebear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maplebear and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maplebear 0 12 13 0 2.52 Maplebear Competitors 921 6003 12342 320 2.62

Maplebear presently has a consensus price target of $47.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Maplebear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Maplebear beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Maplebear

Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

