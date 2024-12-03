Head to Head Review: Maplebear (CART) vs. The Competition

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) is one of 192 publicly-traded companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Maplebear to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.
Profitability
This table compares Maplebear and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Maplebear
|13.37%
|13.78%
|10.51%
|Maplebear Competitors
|-15.31%
|-159.06%
|-4.11%
Volatility & Risk
Maplebear has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maplebear’s peers have a beta of 1.31, indicating that their average share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Maplebear and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Maplebear
|$3.04 billion
|-$1.62 billion
|29.20
|Maplebear Competitors
|$19.90 billion
|$456.28 million
|8.92
Maplebear’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Maplebear. Maplebear is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Maplebear and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Maplebear
|0
|12
|13
|0
|2.52
|Maplebear Competitors
|921
|6003
|12342
|320
|2.62
Maplebear presently has a consensus price target of $47.29, suggesting a potential upside of 8.68%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 3.55%. Given Maplebear’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Maplebear is more favorable than its peers.
Summary
Maplebear beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Maplebear
Maplebear Inc., doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.
