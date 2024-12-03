Short Interest in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Rises By 14.4%

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 236,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W raised Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional Trading of Advanced Energy Industries

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $118.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day moving average of $107.30. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 100.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $120.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Further Reading

