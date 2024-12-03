Contrasting Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

Profitability
This table compares Taisei and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Taisei
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DIRTT Environmental Solutions
|-12.81%
|-150.32%
|-15.10%
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Taisei and DIRTT Environmental Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Taisei
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|$27.88
|1.33
|DIRTT Environmental Solutions
|$170.64 million
|0.42
|-$54.96 million
|($0.25)
|-2.76
Taisei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taisei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Summary
Taisei beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Taisei
Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields. It also involved in the redevelopment, public-private partnership/private finance initiative, property management, in-house development, and condominium sales projects. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.
About DIRTT Environmental Solutions
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.