Contrasting Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCF) and DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT)

This table compares Taisei and DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taisei N/A N/A N/A DIRTT Environmental Solutions -12.81% -150.32% -15.10%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taisei and DIRTT Environmental Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taisei N/A N/A N/A $27.88 1.33 DIRTT Environmental Solutions $170.64 million 0.42 -$54.96 million ($0.25) -2.76

Taisei has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DIRTT Environmental Solutions. DIRTT Environmental Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taisei, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Summary

13.7% of Taisei shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of DIRTT Environmental Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Taisei beats DIRTT Environmental Solutions on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields. It also involved in the redevelopment, public-private partnership/private finance initiative, property management, in-house development, and condominium sales projects. The company was formerly known as Nippon Doboku Corporation and changed its name to Taisei Corporation in 1946. Taisei Corporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls. It serves retail, technology, hospitality, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, education, government, military, professional, and financial service sectors. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

