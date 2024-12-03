The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.47.

MTW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $11.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Manitowoc

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 97.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services bought a new position in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Manitowoc by 65.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 406,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 160,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

MTW opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $371.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $17.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.49 million. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.40%. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.