Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Short Interest Down 8.5% in November

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the October 31st total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

ADPT stock opened at $6.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $963.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.70.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADPT. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.