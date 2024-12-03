Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS) Short Interest Down 12.9% in November

Janone Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 192,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Janone Price Performance

NASDAQ ALTS opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.20. Janone has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

About Janone

JanOne Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, licensing, developing, partnering, and commercializing novel, non-opioid, and non-addictive therapies to address the unmet medical need for the treatment of pain and addiction. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Recycling, and Technology.

