BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. William Blair raised BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on BrightView in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of BV opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.55 and a beta of 1.28. BrightView has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $476,307.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,685.24. This represents a 22.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in BrightView by 293.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth $153,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

