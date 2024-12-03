Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Montana Technologies Price Performance
Shares of Montana Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Montana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.
About Montana Technologies
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Montana Technologies
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.