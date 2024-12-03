Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW) Short Interest Update

Montana Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AIRJW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Montana Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Montana Technologies stock opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.88. Montana Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $1.91.

Get Montana Technologies alerts:

About Montana Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Montana Technologies Corporation operates as an atmospheric renewable energy and water harvesting technology company. It provides energy and dehumidification, evaporative cooling, and atmospheric water generation through its AirJoule technology. The company is headquartered in Ronan, Montana.

Receive News & Ratings for Montana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.