Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Receives $228.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $228.94.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus upped their target price on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $225.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $171.15 and a 1 year high of $230.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. The firm has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 404,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,279,000 after purchasing an additional 40,609 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 32,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,792,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 491.6% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 11,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 245.6% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

