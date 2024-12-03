Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.
Progress Acquisition Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.35.
About Progress Acquisition
Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.
