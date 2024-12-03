Finnovate Acquisition (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVTU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.
Finnovate Acquisition Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.38.
Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile
Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.
