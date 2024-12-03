PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Trading 0.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. 2,058 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.64.
About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing and vehicle, housing, and personal loans; mutual funds and bonds; insurance, including property, life, accident, auto, health, education, retirement, travel, and heritage protection; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and eBanking, remittance, and customer services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.