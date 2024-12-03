Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV (NASDAQ:THCPW) Trading 22.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Free Report) rose 22.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.31 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 16,703 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 26,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.
About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV
Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.
