Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.49 and last traded at C$6.53. 83,723 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 76,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.60.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$159.07 million and a PE ratio of 4.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.44.

About Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

