Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Henderson Smaller Companies (LON:HSL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 825.35 ($10.45) and last traded at GBX 823 ($10.42). 193,671 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 129,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 819 ($10.37).

Henderson Smaller Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £612.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 658.40 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 837.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 871.09.

Henderson Smaller Companies Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

