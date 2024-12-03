TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

TwentyFour Income (LON:TFIF – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 107.80 ($1.36) and last traded at GBX 106.60 ($1.35). Approximately 1,634,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 1,627,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.40 ($1.35).

TwentyFour Income Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £797.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,553.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 105.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 104.34.

TwentyFour Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. TwentyFour Income’s payout ratio is presently -33,333.33%.

About TwentyFour Income

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in asset backed securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the maturity spectrum.

