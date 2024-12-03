Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Up 15.1% – Here’s What Happened

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Findev Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.

Findev Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0055 per share. This represents a yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

