Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Stock Price Up 15.1% – Here’s What Happened

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 15.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Findev Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.27.
Findev Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0055 per share. This represents a yield of 43.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.
Findev Company Profile
Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Findev
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Trump Tax Reforms: 7 Stocks That Could Benefit in 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- 3 Stocks Near 52-Week Lows: Why They Could Be Smart Buys Today
Receive News & Ratings for Findev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Findev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.