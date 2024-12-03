Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.37. 214,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 124,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
