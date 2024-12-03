Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Shares Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.37. 214,375 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 124,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 350.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Breakwater Capital Group increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

